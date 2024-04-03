Arizona border rancher trial continues

TUCSON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - Tuesday marks the continuation of Arizona rancher George Alan Kelly's trial.

According to NBC News, the trial started on Friday, March 22, with the prosecution and defense delivering opening arguments.

NBC News says Kelly faces charges of second-degree murder in connection with the death of Gabriel Cuen-Buitimea, an undocumented immigrant who was found dead on his ranch.

During questioning, Kelly claimed a group of armed drug smugglers were on his property, which prompted him to fire warning shots above their heads.

Closely watched

Other migrants weren't injured, but managed to escape back to Mexico, NBC News says.

Kelly rejected a plea deal that would have reduced the charge to one count of negligent homicide if he pleaded guilty.

NBC News says the jury trial in Santa Cruz County Superior Court is expected to last up to a month.

NBC News also says the case is being watched closely by the Mexican consulate in Nogales, Arizona as the consulate has been in contact with the victim's family.