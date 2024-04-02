Rep. Grijalva announces cancer diagnosis

TUCSON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) – U.S. Representative Raúl M. Grijalva (D-Arizona) announced he has been diagnosed with cancer.

Rep. Grijalva issued a statement below:

“A few weeks ago, I sought medical treatment for a persistent cough which was initially diagnosed as pneumonia. After further testing and imaging, my physician discovered that I have cancer.”

“This diagnosis has been difficult to process, but I am confident in the vigorous course of treatment that my medical team has developed, and I’ve begun my journey to fight this cancer.”

“My congressional office remains open and the many services we provide for our constituents continue uninterrupted. I am in regular communication with my staff and I continue to work as I undergo treatment. It is a privilege to serve as a Representative for the people of Arizona and I take this responsibility very seriously.”

“I am grateful to my family, friends and doctors for their support, and I am working hard to get healthy and return to business as usual as soon as I am able. I appreciate your consideration, well wishes and respect for my family’s privacy during this time. My heart goes out to others struggling with cancer, and I wish everyone strength in their fight.”

Representative Raúl M. Grijalva