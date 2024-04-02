Skip to Content
Arizona News

Rep. Grijalva announces cancer diagnosis

Rep. Raúl M. Grijalva's office
By
today at 10:11 AM
Published 10:15 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) – U.S. Representative Raúl M. Grijalva (D-Arizona) announced he has been diagnosed with cancer.

Rep. Grijalva issued a statement below:

“A few weeks ago, I sought medical treatment for a persistent cough which was initially diagnosed as pneumonia. After further testing and imaging, my physician discovered that I have cancer.”

“This diagnosis has been difficult to process, but I am confident in the vigorous course of treatment that my medical team has developed, and I’ve begun my journey to fight this cancer.”

“My congressional office remains open and the many services we provide for our constituents continue uninterrupted. I am in regular communication with my staff and I continue to work as I undergo treatment. It is a privilege to serve as a Representative for the people of Arizona and I take this responsibility very seriously.”

“I am grateful to my family, friends and doctors for their support, and I am working hard to get healthy and return to business as usual as soon as I am able. I appreciate your consideration, well wishes and respect for my family’s privacy during this time. My heart goes out to others struggling with cancer, and I wish everyone strength in their fight.” 

Representative Raúl M. Grijalva
Article Topic Follows: Arizona News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Faith Rodriquez

Faith Rodriquez is a digital content director who joined in 2022.

If you any story ideas then you can contact her at:
faith.rodriquez@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content