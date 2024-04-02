Skip to Content
Arizona police officer killed in crash, procession held

today at 9:51 AM
Published 9:59 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Tucson Police Chief Chad Kasmar gave details about a deadly crash involving a police officer.

Kasmar said the crash happened shortly before 10:00pm Sunday, March 31, at the intersection of North Campbell Avenue and East 6th Street.

Authorities said officer Adam Buckner was on duty responding to a call for service following the report of an adult male breaking windows at a nearby business.

Later that night, a law enforcement procession was held to honor the officer killed in the line of duty.

