Arizona police officer killed in crash, procession held

TUCSON, Ariz. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Tucson Police Chief Chad Kasmar gave details about a deadly crash involving a police officer.

Kasmar said the crash happened shortly before 10:00pm Sunday, March 31, at the intersection of North Campbell Avenue and East 6th Street.

Authorities said officer Adam Buckner was on duty responding to a call for service following the report of an adult male breaking windows at a nearby business.

Later that night, a law enforcement procession was held to honor the officer killed in the line of duty.