62-year-old tribal member sentenced for assault with a vehicle

Valenzuela pleaded guilty on September 13, 2023

TUCSON Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) – 62-year-old Gerardo Vasquez Valenzuela was sentenced to 10 years in prison along with three years of supervised release after pleading guilty to Assault with a Dangerous Weapon and Assault Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury.

Valenzuela is an enrolled member of the Pascua Yaqui Indian Tribe and is also a resident of the Pascua Yaqui Indian Nation near Tucson, said the U.S. Attorney's Office.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, a Pascua Yaqui police officer was flagged down by a man who was yelling out in pain and was bleeding heavily from his head in August 2022.

The victim had multiple fractures and internal injuries and told the officer he was intentionally struck by a truck that Valenzuela drove, said the U.S. Attorney's Office.

When evidence was collected, it connected to Valenzuela's truck to damage to a chain link fence at the scene, said the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said the victim's belongings were found along the tire tracks for about 50 feet which indicated that he was dragged by the vehicle.

There was also video evidence from a home surveillance system that showed the vehicle that matched the description of Valenzuela's truck leaving the area.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said Valenzuela told officers he drove the truck earlier in the day but denied being in an accident and hitting anyone with the truck.