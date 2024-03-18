Skip to Content
One person killed, one person injured in experimental plane crash

today at 9:39 AM
Published 9:45 AM

GILA BEND, Ariz. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A small experimental plane crashed on Sunday in Arizona, killing one person and injuring another.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) says it is investigating the crash, involving what it describes as an "experiment amateur built air creation twin aircraft."

It went down with two people on board near the Gila Bend Airport Sunday morning.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) says one person was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries and one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

