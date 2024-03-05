Arizona woman injured after falling into a well, rescued shortly after

CHANDLER, Ariz. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A woman was injured after falling into a dry well overnight in Chandler was finally rescued Monday morning.

Emergency workers in Chandler brought her to the surface using technical rescue equipment. They say she had a phone with her and was able to call for help in the morning.

"We're not completely sure why she had gone near the hole, but she had gone near the hole and had fallen into it, about 15 feet onto concrete injuring herself. She never lost consciousness. She was able to talk to us through the whole process, through the whole operation. That's when we upgraded the call to a technical rescue incident." Carlos Vargas, Chandler Fire Department

Rescuers took the woman to the hospital by ambulance for evaluation.