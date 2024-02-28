FBI offering reward for murder suspect

61-year-old Preston Mark died in August 2020 after being assaulted in Parker, Arizona

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - The FBI said it is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information on a suspect responsible for the death of Preston Mark.

The FBI's Phoenix Field Office and the Colorado River Indian Tribes (CRIT) Police Department are asking for information from the public about the assault and death of Preston Mark.

According to the FBI, 61-year-old Preston Mark was assaulted in the area of the railroad tracks behind the El Rancho Motel located at 709 S. California Avenue in Parker, Arizona on August 7, 2020.

He was then taken to a hospital in Goodyear, Arizona, and died from his injuries on August 22, 2020.

For more information, go to fbi.gov/wanted/seeking-info/preston-mark.