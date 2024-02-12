State Representatives request investigation of Yuma County’s approval of broadband project

Legislators may request the AZ Attorney General to investigate and report as to whether an ordinance violates state law. Once submitted, the AG’s Office has 30 days to issue a report of its conclusion

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - Representative Laurin Hendrix (R-Arizona) and five other House members are requesting Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes to investigate a taxpayer-funded public works project in Yuma County.

In a press release, it explained House members are requesting the Attorney General to undertake an SB 1487 investigation on the project.

It is also saying that it could involve violations of state law and the Gift Clause of the Arizona Constitution.

Including favoritism and abuse through a fundamentally flawed and potentially illegal procurement process.

A letter was sent on Monday to the Attorney General.

The letter pointed out that millions in federal COVID-19 relief funds that were supposed to bring broadband to underserved areas in Yuma County are being handed to an out-of-state unlicensed contractor, said the press release.

“[W]e cannot ignore Yuma County’s apparent disregard of Arizona law and the lack of oversight and accountability surrounding this critical project,” the lawmakers stated.

Click HERE to read the House members' letter to the Attorney General.