New homeless drug control bill has been introduced

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Homeless Protection and Drug Control Act has been introduced by Arizona State Representative Matt Gress.

The bill seeks to lower drug-related crimes within designated homeless service zones.

However, not everyone is optimistic about the bill.

“In my opinion, it doesn’t deal with the root of the problem it deals with some of the systems of the problem which are more evident in bigger cities… but it doesn’t do much to solve the problem that underlies everything," said Yuma County Supervisor Tony Reyes.

The bill would also allow for money to be used for temporary emergency shelters, along with banning the use of state funds to rent hotel rooms.

It will focus on illegal activities related to dangerous drugs in homeless service zones.

Representative Tim Dunn shared how this could affect some local Yuma establishments that help homeless people deal with drug addiction.

“The facility would not be condoning drug dealers in their facilities and around their property they would make sure that they have a safe space so that they’re not, some of those going through drug addiction programs, and they wouldn’t have to put up with that pressure,” said Representative Tim Dunn.

However, the CEO of Crossroads Mission is not totally on board with the proposed new bill.

“As I see it right now I don’t know how effective it would be and it might be hard to control also so for now I would say no,” said Myra Garlit, CEO of Crossroads Mission.

Garlit said there will be a stakeholders meeting coming up for the Arizona Coalition to End Homelessness to discuss the bill.

The bill will also be heard by the committee by the end of the month.