Plane forced to make emergency crash landing in Arizona neighborhood

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A plane was forced to make an emergency crash landing in Arizona Saturday morning.

The Goodyear Police Department (GPD) said the two-person single-engine cessna 172 started experiencing mechanical problems while in flight and was directed to land on Via Villa when the plane crash-landed it struck a car parked nearby.

Fortunately, no injuries have been reported. The cause of the mechanical issue is currently unknown.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating the crash.