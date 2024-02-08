Tamale Bill reintroduced to legislation

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - House Bill 2042 (Tamale Bill) has been re-introduced by Rep. Travis Grantham (R-Arizona) after Governor Hobbs vetoed it last legislative session due to health concerns.

The bill would allow the sale of perishable food items such as tamales, anything that may contain meat, chicken, or dairy products,

Including food items that need to be cooked at a certain temperature due to health safety concerns.

Currently, it is illegal per state law to sell these types of perishable items.

Grantham wants to be able to change that by defining what a home kitchen is and making sure that people who sell these types of items are following strict guidelines.

