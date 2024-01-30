Arizona authorities release video of an attempted kidnapping

GLENDALE, Ariz. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - An Arizona girl escaped a would-be kidnapper who police say approached her as she walked to school.

Footage captured showed a man make a U-turn to pull alongside the 11-year-old as she walked to school Friday morning in Glendale.

He jumped out of his car, but the girl screamed and took off running.

Glendale police say the surveillance video helped them find their suspect, who was still in the car. A few hours later, Joseph Ruiz is charged with attempted kidnapping.