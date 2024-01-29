Arizona dog rescued after being trapped under the hood

PHOENIX, Ariz. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A full-grown dog in Arizona was rescued recently after getting stuck in the engine bay of a 1967 Chevy Nova.

The rescue occurred on January 19 after two animal rescue experts found the problem with the Nova: It had a two-year-old weimaraner mix trapped under the hood.

The 49-pound dog apparently was chasing a cat into a small space of the car, but it couldn't get back out.

Afterwards, the rescuers were able to gently lift the dog, now appropiately named "Nova," out of danger. She was taken in to be checked out and was surprisingly unharmed by her adventure.

Nova is now available to be adopted.