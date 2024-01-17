NCAA Men’s Final Four heading to Arizona

PHOENIX, Ariz. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - The NCAA Men's Final Four is headed for is Glendale in just 80 days.

Major preparations for college basketball's biggest event are already underway and on Wednesday morning, Governor Katie Hobbs, NCAA officials and other area leaders gathered in Phoenix to talk about the state's game plan.

Among the topics covered includes a project to refurbish the Eastlake Community Center, the site of Wednesday's press event.

"It is great to welcome the NCAA to Arizona and here to East Lake Park, an integral part of this community and central piece of Phoenix history. It was here that Phoenix's civil rights leaders came together as they push for equality. And today, this center serves as both a reminder of the past and a place to recognize progress. Today, we are lucky to be celebrating two things. We are officially just 80 days away from the start of the NCAA Men's Final Four, and this historic facility will soon have refurbished basketball courts, both inside and outside." Gov. Katie Hobbs (D-AZ)

The Final Four is set to be held at State Farm Stadium on April 6 and April 8.

This is the second time Arizona will host a NCAA Men's Final Four. The other time college basketball's biggest event came to State 48 was in 2017.