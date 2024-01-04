Arizona Legislative Democrats applaud reopening of Lukeville Port of Entry

Lukeville Port of Entry was reopened Thursday morning after being closed for a month due to migrant arrivals

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Legislative Democrats that represent border communities are celebrating the reopening of the Lukeville Port of Entry.

They are also calling on the federal government to increase funding and resources for border towns in Arizona.

According to a press release, the members said the Lukeville closure was due to the lack of resources from the federal government for southern Arizona communities to manage the ongoing influx of migrants.

The press release mentioned how instead of sending funding and resources to Arizona and other southern border states, the government underfunded their greatest partners in executing humane, swift crisis management.

“I am happy to see the Lukeville port of entry reopen. The month-long closure created negative economic impacts on Arizona’s surrounding border cities and towns, including Nogales and Naco. On top of the economic impacts, the closure also created humanitarian issues by separating families who once were able to cross the border and visit relatives easily. While opening the Lukeville port of entry is a good first step, the Biden administration still needs to send a surge of resources and staffing to Southern Arizona and start working with Congress to deal with the root causes of migration and develop a coordinated and long-term federal response. The financial and humanitarian costs are too high for us to ignore this issue any longer. This is as much a matter of the heart as it is a matter of policy – it’s time to put away partisanship and fix our immigration system and invest in our crisis management abilities.” Senator Rosanna Gabaldón

“As a Representative of the district that includes Lukeville and after advocating directly to President Biden, I’m pleased to see the port of entry reopen today. Border communities like Why and Ajo have been hurt economically by the closure. However, they won’t be the only ones that feel the brunt without critical funding from the federal government. Pima County spends almost $4 million a month in federal funds to address the humanitarian crisis at the border but will run out of that funding within the next few months. Once gone, our southern Arizona communities will no longer be able to provide agencies with the critical resources they need to assist asylum seekers.” Representative Mariana Sandoval

“Opening the Lukeville port of entry is a good first step in helping Arizona address the influx of migrants seeking asylum but that does not change the fact that the federal government's decision last month to shut down the port of entry was a direct result of the dereliction of federal responsibility. Even with the port of entry reopened, the migrant situation is unsustainable and growing worse each day as Congress ignores the human and economic impact in southern Arizona. Our border communities deserve safety and security. It is vital that this funding finds its way to southern Arizona immediately.” Senator Brian Fernandez