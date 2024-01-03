Arizona trooper injured in a car crash, reported to be in critical but stable condition

PHOENIX, Ariz. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - An Arizona Department of Public Safety (DHS) trooper is in the hospital after a crash on a Phoenix freeway on Tuesday evening.

The crash occurred around 5:45pm on the westbound side of Interstate 10 near 35th Avenue. DPS Sgt. Eric Andrews said the crash involved a driver in a sedan, but didn’t say what led up to the crash.

"The trooper did not lose consciousness. He was able to put out the radio traffic himself," Andrews said.

The unidentified trooper was taken to Banner-University Medical Center, where he’s in critical but stable condition. The driver wasn’t hurt.

The crash caused part of the I-10 westbound to close during rush hour, and traffic got backed up to the Deck Park Tunnel. Multiple lanes were closed for nearly four hours, reopening just before 9:30pm. The eastbound side wasn’t affected.

Andrews didn’t say if the trooper was patrolling or going to a call, but said, the trooper "was in an on-duty status, but I don’t know physically what he was doing at that time."