Skip to Content
Arizona News

Arizona trooper injured in a car crash, reported to be in critical but stable condition

By ,
today at 8:07 AM
Published 9:16 AM

PHOENIX, Ariz. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - An Arizona Department of Public Safety (DHS) trooper is in the hospital after a crash on a Phoenix freeway on Tuesday evening.

The crash occurred around 5:45pm on the westbound side of Interstate 10 near 35th Avenue. DPS Sgt. Eric Andrews said the crash involved a driver in a sedan, but didn’t say what led up to the crash.

"The trooper did not lose consciousness. He was able to put out the radio traffic himself," Andrews said.

The unidentified trooper was taken to Banner-University Medical Center, where he’s in critical but stable condition. The driver wasn’t hurt.

The crash caused part of the I-10 westbound to close during rush hour, and traffic got backed up to the Deck Park Tunnel. Multiple lanes were closed for nearly four hours, reopening just before 9:30pm. The eastbound side wasn’t affected.

Andrews didn’t say if the trooper was patrolling or going to a call, but said, the trooper "was in an on-duty status, but I don’t know physically what he was doing at that time."

Article Topic Follows: Arizona News

Jump to comments ↓

CBS News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content