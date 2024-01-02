Lukeville Port of Entry to reopen on January 4

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) — The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said it will reopen the Lukeville Port of Entry on Thursday, January 4 at 6 a.m.

Here is the statement from Customs and Border Protection on the resumption of field operations in Arizona, California, and Texas.

WASHINGTON — “Beginning Jan. 4, 2024, U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) Office of Field Operations will resume operations at the following locations: - In Eagle Pass, Texas, vehicular processing will resume at Eagle Pass International Bridge 1 at 7 a.m. local time. - In San Diego, California, San Ysidro’s Pedestrian West operations will resume at 6 a.m. local time. - In Lukeville, Arizona, the Lukeville Port of Entry operations will resume at 6 a.m. local time. - In Nogales, Arizona, the Morely Gate border crossing operations will resume at 10 a.m. local time. “CBP will continue to prioritize our border security mission as necessary in response to this evolving situation. We continue to assess security situations, adjust our operational plans, and deploy resources to maximize enforcement efforts against those noncitizens who do not use lawful pathways or processes – such as scheduling an appointment via CBP One™ – and those without a legal basis to remain in the United States. “Members of the traveling public can check operational status, including Port of Entry wait times here.” U.S. Customs and Border Protection

In early December 2023, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced the closure of the Lukeville Port of Entry due to the increase of migrant encounters at the southern border.

The port of entry closed on Monday, December 4, 2023.

Rep. Greg Stanton (D-Arizona) issued a statement after the announcement.

“During one of the busiest months for cross-border commerce and tourism, our understaffed and under-resourced Border Patrol was forced to close a vital port of entry. Border communities can’t keep paying the price for the federal government’s failures. Congress must come together to pass emergency supplemental funds to hire more officers and surge resources to secure our border.” Rep. Greg Stanton

According to a press release, Rep. Stanton and Rep. Juan Ciscomani (R-Arizona) called on DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to provide a timeline for reopening the Lukeville Port of Entry.