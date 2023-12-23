Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport unveils therapy dog program

PHOENIX, Ariz. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A program at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport aims to help ease travelers' stress as they board their flights with the new "Navigator Buddies" pet therapy program.

With a wag of a tail, and maybe a lick hello, these dogs are working hard to bring a little joy where joy is sometimes needed.

"So, the 'Navigator Buddies' are part of our pet therapy program here at Sky Harbor Airport, the sole purpose of them here is to be petted and offer a little extra cozy cuddle, pat, here and there when a passenger needs it," said an airport official.

With about 45 teams of Buddies, you don't have to look hard to find one strolling around, waiting to say hello.

A welcomed site

Navagator Buddy team member Mellow and Connie Garrity have brought countless smiles since 2019.

"The program is great. The people everyone loves to see the dogs here," Garrity shared.

For two hours each week, the duo try and turn "ruff" days into fun ones by greeting travelers, answering questions, and unleashing cheer.

And now, during one of the most stressful times of travel, these furry friens are a welcomed site in helping make sure it's a howling holiday for all.

"It just makes my day and it makes their day as well," Garrity expressed.

"And it really just warms your heart when you see people interacting and engaging with them," the airport official added.