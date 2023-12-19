Inmate in Florence dies from self-harm in prison

FLORENCE, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry (ADCRR) said a 54-year-old man died from an apparent act of self-harm by hanging.

Rene Valenzuela died on Saturday, December 16.

ADCRR said prison staff found Valenzuela unresponsive in his housing unit and was taken to Florence Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Valenzuela was sentenced out of Pima County in 2006 for Child or Vulnerable Adult Abuse, Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child, and Sexual Conduct with a Minor.

Including Molestation of a Child, Sexual Abuse, Furnishing Obscene Material to a Minor, and Kidnapping.

Valenzuela was assigned at the Arizona State Prison Complex-Eyman in Florence.

ADCRR said inmate deaths are investigated in consultation with the county medical examiner's office.