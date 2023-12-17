Suspect in stabbing incident shot by Arizona police

PHOENIX, Ariz. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A man suspected in a stabbing incident has died after a shooting involving Phoenix police officers.

Officials say this all started with a fight at a gas station Saturday afternoon. During the altercations, a man was stabbed and the suspect left the scene.

When officers located the suspect, he was reported to have been holding an unidentified object.

The man ignored officer commands and the first attempt to subdue him with a pepper ball was unsuccessful. That when an officer shot the suspect.

He was taken to a hospital where he died. The stabbing victim was also hospitalized with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The identity of the suspect has not been released.