Skip to Content
Arizona News

Suspect in stabbing incident shot by Arizona police

By ,
today at 10:02 AM
Published 10:14 AM

PHOENIX, Ariz. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A man suspected in a stabbing incident has died after a shooting involving Phoenix police officers.

Officials say this all started with a fight at a gas station Saturday afternoon. During the altercations, a man was stabbed and the suspect left the scene.

When officers located the suspect, he was reported to have been holding an unidentified object.

The man ignored officer commands and the first attempt to subdue him with a pepper ball was unsuccessful. That when an officer shot the suspect.

He was taken to a hospital where he died. The stabbing victim was also hospitalized with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The identity of the suspect has not been released.

Article Topic Follows: Arizona News

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content