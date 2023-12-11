Skip to Content
Oral arguments in abortion case on Tuesday

By ,
today at 2:15 PM
Published 2:18 PM

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona State Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in a case that could change how abortions are handled in the state on Tuesday.

Planned Parenthood versus Mayes could potentially bring back the near-total abortion ban that dates back to 1864.

The state supreme court decided to take up the case this summer.

Last December, the Arizona Court of Appeals upheld a 2022 law banning abortions after 15 weeks.

Oral arguments are happening Tuesday morning.

No word when a decision will come down.

