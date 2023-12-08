AZ Governor to visit Lukeville after port of entry closure

TUCSON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs announced Friday she will be traveling to Lukeville, Arizona on Saturday to survey the border situation there following the port of entry closure.

The announcement was made while she was speaking to reporters.

According to ABC15, Hobbs also announced Operation SECURE (Safety, Enforcement, Coordination, & Uniform Response) to help additional state resources bring order and security to the border.

It would also create a new border security office within the Department of Homeland Security.

According to the Office of the Governor Katie Hobbs, the operation will also serve as a hub of coordination for border security operations to ensure local, state, and federal assets are being properly leveraged to keep Arizonans safe.

Governor Hobbs sent a letter to Biden urging that the 243 National Guard members already in the Tucson Sector be put to use to support reopening the Lukeville Point of Entry.

You can read the letter HERE.

The port closed on Monday, December 4 to try and process all the migrants who are in the area.