Lukeville Port of Entry to be suspended on Dec. 4

LUKEVILLE, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said they will temporarily suspend operations in Lukeville due to the increase of migrant encounters at the border.

Here is a statement from CBP:

“In response to increased levels of migrant encounters at the Southwest Border, fueled by smugglers peddling disinformation to prey on vulnerable individuals, CBP is surging all available resources to expeditiously and safely process migrants. CBP will continue to prioritize our border security mission as necessary in response to this evolving situation.

“Beginning on Monday, December 4th, CBP’s Office of Field Operations will temporarily suspend operations in Lukeville, Arizona, in order to redirect personnel to assist the U.S. Border Patrol with taking migrants into custody. Both northbound and southbound pedestrian and vehicle traffic at Lukeville Port of Entry will be suspended until further notice. Travelers can cross into or out of the United States through either the Nogales Port of Entry in Nogales, Arizona or the San Luis Port of Entry in San Luis, Arizona. Stakeholders and members of the traveling public can find more information about Ports of Entry and wait times here.

“As we respond with additional resources and apply consequences for unlawful entry, the migration trends shift as well. We continue to adjust our operational plans to maximize enforcement efforts against those noncitizens who do not use lawful pathways or processes such as CBP One™ and those without a legal basis to remain in the United States.”

U.S. Customs and Border Protection