Lori Vallow extradited to Arizona

Sheriff Penzone will have a press conference about Lori Vallow at 12 pm MT

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY / NBC) - The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) said deputies took custody of and extradited accused murderer, Lori Vallow, and booked her into the MCSO ITR facility on Thursday.

Lori Vallow is suspected and indicted on one count of first-degree murder and one count of first-degree murder premeditated, said MCSO.

Deputies said on Monday, they traveled to Pocatello, Idaho by vehicle to take Vallow into custody.

On Thursday, deputies said they returned to Maricopa County just after midnight and booked Vallow in the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office ITR facility.

MCSO said Vallow will stay in their custody and the Maricopa County Attorney's Office will assume prosecution of the allegations.

