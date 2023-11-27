Skip to Content
Durant out for a second straight game with sore right foot, won’t play against the Knicks

November 26, 2023 6:22 PM
Published 5:40 AM

NEW YORK (AP) - Kevin Durant is missing a second consecutive game because of a sore right foot, leaving the Phoenix Suns star unable to play in his first game in New York since being traded last February from Brooklyn.

Durant warmed up before the game Sunday at Madison Square Garden but the Suns ruled him out about half an hour before the start. He was hoping to return after missing the Suns' victory at Memphis on Friday because of the injury.

Durant would have been hoping to extend his winning streak against the Knicks that lasts more than a decade. He hasn't lost to them in a game he played in since April 7, 2013, winning 13 straight games with Oklahoma City, Golden State and the Nets.

AP News

