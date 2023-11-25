White rhino born in Arizona first time in decades

LITCHFIELD PARK, Ariz. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - For the first time in decades, a white rhino was born in Arizona earlier this month.

The female calf was born on November 7 at the Wildlife World Zoo, located in Litchfield Park. The rhino, named Siki, was born to her parents Zuri and Maoto and is in excellent health.

Siki's arrival has been nearly a decade in the making, starting with the zoo's highly anticipated rhino conservation breeding plan.

The project brought in three unrelated female rhinos who were orphaned in South Africa, and have three completely new bloodlines for breeding.

Wildlife World Zoo also acquired a once imported male rhino from the San Diego Zoo Safari Park.