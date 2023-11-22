E. coli found in water supply in Cibola, Arizona

CIBOLA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Residents in Cibola, Arizona are being asked to boil their water after E. coli was found in their water supply.

The Cibola Mutual Water Company said the E. coli was found Monday.

The water comes from the Colorado River and is required to be filtered and disinfected.

However, due to equipment failure at the treatment plant, the water does not meet the current Environmental Protection Agency requirements.

Therefore, anyone who lives in Cibola, Arizona is being asked to boil all water for personal use until an all-clear notice is issued by the water company.

Again, this boil water notice is for residents who live in Cibola, Arizona.

Residents are told to bring all water to a rolling boil for one minute per 1000 ft. elevation and to let it cool before using.

The company said boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice.

Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water, said the company.

Cibola Mutual Water Company said it is working to disinfect the drinking water supply and to repair the treatment plant equipment.

They will also test the water at the treatment plan and within the community to make sure the water is safe to drink.

For more information, please contact Sarah Woody at 760-899-1838.

General guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection by microbes are available from the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1-800-426-4791.