Arizonans react to hostage deal between Israel and Hamas

TUCSON, Ariz. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The hostage deal between Israel and Hamas represents a sign of hope for many residents in Tucson.

"These people had to be freed. It's a high Jewish principal...to relieve captives, to save captives," said Rabbi Samuel Cohon of the Congregation Beit Simcha.

Rabbi Cohon took a moment to be grateful, but acknowledged that this war isn't over.

"It still leaves a hundred and some hostages in the hands of these murderous terrorists," Rabbi Cohon expressed.

Evoking emotions

Others in the Tucson community shared this sentiment.

"It does bring me some sense of relief and obviously millions of others who have family, loved ones, friends that are being held hostage," said Rachel Garfield, a student at the University of Arizona (U of A).

"It's such an overwhelming feeling that so many parents and families that have been going through weeks and weeks of no light at the end of the tunnel. That they might actually have their loved ones home," said Rachel Schwartz, another student at the U of A.

Garfield and Schwartz said hearing about the deal evokes many emotions.

As much relief as it brings me, it also brings me a lot of sadness because they're going to have to live with this forever." Rachel Garfield, student at the U of A

"It's easy for us to kind of forget what they're going through. But I think today we were kind of reminded it's all still going on, this is all still really hitting these families hard. They're living through this. It's not over for them and it shouldn't be over for us." Rachel Schwartz, student of the U of A

Sigh of relief

Many are taking a sigh of relief and pray that the hostages are free to go home.

"My hopes and prayers are that the rest of the hostages are freed...I'm just very grateful that some of the people are going to be released," Rabbi Cohon shared.