Body found in Arizona desert has been identified

APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A teen whose body was found in an Arizona desert in 1992 has now been identified, according to the DNA Doe Project.

Officials have identified the Apache Junction Jane Doe as 15-year-old Melody Harrison of Phoenix.

Harrison's previously unidentified body was found on August 6, 1992. She had been reported missing from Phoenix in June of 1992, according to the Apache Junction Police Department (AJPD).

"We're happy say that at least now we have a starting point. We know that Melody was reported missing by her mother in June of 1992," said Chief Michael Pooley of AJPD.

"Relentless efforts"

The DNA Doe Project said Harrison was identified due to "relentless efforts" by Apache Junction investigator Stephanie Bourgeois as well as innovative investigative genetic genealogy techniques.

However, investigators are still left with questions about how Harrison died and who might be responsible.

"We're looking for insights into when she left that house. Did she have friends that she went to hang out with? Was she in a relationship at that time? Just anything anybody can provide to us to give us insight into what was going on at that time," Bourgeois spoke.

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to contact Silent Witness at (480) 948-6377.