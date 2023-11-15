PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - The latest round of shipping container sales closes with just over $15,000 in winning bids.

Many of the containers up for auction were placed in the Yuma area and in southeastern Cochise County as a makeshift border wall by former Arizona Governor Doug Ducey.

The second round of shipping containers available through the state’s public auction platform closed after two weeks of bidding.

A total of 11 bidders participated in the auction, with a total of 41 bids.

The state is increasing the containers available due to public interest.

The next auction opened today and will close on November 29.