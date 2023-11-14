FBI offering reward of the death of a 16-year-old Arizona boy

(KYMA, KECY) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is offering at $10,000 reward for information regarding the death of an Arizona boy.

In a press release, the FBI's Phoenix Field Office and the Queen Creek Police Department (QCPD) are asking for assistance regarding the assault and death of 16-year-old Preston Lord.

The FBI says Preston Lord was assaulted on the street, in the area of 194th Street and Via Del Rancho, on October 28, 2023 in Queen Creek. Lord died from his injuries two days later.

Authorites are asking anyone who has photos and videos of the incident to submit them HERE. They also posted a link to the seeking information poster, which can be found HERE.

Should anyone's information lead to an arrest, they are eligible to receive a reward up to $10,000. The FBI says questions about the case can go to the QCPD.