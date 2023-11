PAGE, Ariz. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Colorful hot air balloons took to the skies during the Page Lake Powell Balloon Regatta on Friday, November 3 in northern Arizona.

Footage released by the City of Page shows the balloons rising above Arizona canyons.

The city said, “It was another beautiful day to fly and launches were successful.”

The four-day festival began on Thursday and is showcasing 60 hot air balloons, according to news reports.