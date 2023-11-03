Governor Hobbs meets with AZ Community College leaders, including AWC

Leaders and Governor Hobbs met on Wednesday

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - Leaders from 10 of Arizona's Community College Districts met with Gov. Katie Hobbs (D-Arizona) to share highlights of the work that colleges are doing.

They discussed the impact that community colleges provide as an economic driver for Arizonans, said Arizona Western College in a press release.

Here is the list of the 10 Community College Districts:

Arizona Western College

Central Arizona College

Cochise College

Coconino Community College

Eastern Arizona College

Maricopa Community Colleges

Mohave Community College

Northland Pioneer College

Pima Community College

Yavapai College

Arizona's community colleges assure open admissions and provide affordable tuition to give students the chance of a higher education.

In a press release, it mentioned Arizona's community colleges prepare students to be job-ready more quickly and train or retrain workers to fit employers' needs.

For more information on Arizona’s Community Colleges, visit www.arizonacommunitycolleges.org.