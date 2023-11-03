Governor Hobbs meets with AZ Community College leaders, including AWC
Leaders and Governor Hobbs met on Wednesday
PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - Leaders from 10 of Arizona's Community College Districts met with Gov. Katie Hobbs (D-Arizona) to share highlights of the work that colleges are doing.
They discussed the impact that community colleges provide as an economic driver for Arizonans, said Arizona Western College in a press release.
Here is the list of the 10 Community College Districts:
- Arizona Western College
- Central Arizona College
- Cochise College
- Coconino Community College
- Eastern Arizona College
- Maricopa Community Colleges
- Mohave Community College
- Northland Pioneer College
- Pima Community College
- Yavapai College
Arizona's community colleges assure open admissions and provide affordable tuition to give students the chance of a higher education.
In a press release, it mentioned Arizona's community colleges prepare students to be job-ready more quickly and train or retrain workers to fit employers' needs.
For more information on Arizona’s Community Colleges, visit www.arizonacommunitycolleges.org.