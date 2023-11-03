Skip to Content
Governor Hobbs meets with AZ Community College leaders, including AWC

Arizona Western College
today at 9:16 AM
Published 9:41 AM

Leaders and Governor Hobbs met on Wednesday

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - Leaders from 10 of Arizona's Community College Districts met with Gov. Katie Hobbs (D-Arizona) to share highlights of the work that colleges are doing.

They discussed the impact that community colleges provide as an economic driver for Arizonans, said Arizona Western College in a press release.

Here is the list of the 10 Community College Districts:

  • Arizona Western College
  • Central Arizona College
  • Cochise College
  • Coconino Community College
  • Eastern Arizona College
  • Maricopa Community Colleges
  • Mohave Community College
  • Northland Pioneer College
  • Pima Community College
  • Yavapai College

Arizona's community colleges assure open admissions and provide affordable tuition to give students the chance of a higher education.

In a press release, it mentioned Arizona's community colleges prepare students to be job-ready more quickly and train or retrain workers to fit employers' needs.

For more information on Arizona’s Community Colleges, visit www.arizonacommunitycolleges.org

press-release-AZCCDownload
