Senator Sinema will serve on five subcommittees key to AZ priorities

Senior Senator will help shape budget and spending on key issues to AZ

WASHINGTON (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema announced she will serve on five subcommittees key to Arizona priorities in her new role on the Senate Appropriations Committee.

Here are the following subcommittees:

Energy and Water Development

Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies

Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies

Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies

Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies

“Each of the five subcommittees I will serve on represent critical priorities that are essential to Arizona’s future. I look forward to working across the aisle to deliver lasting solutions on the issues that matter most to my state,” said Sinema, a new member of the Senate Appropriations Committee.

According to the press release, Senator Sinema joined the committee earlier this month to fill the vacant seat after the passing of the late U.S. Senator Feinstein (D-California).

The role of the committee is defined by the U.S. Constitution which requires “appropriations made by law” before money is distributed from the Federal treasury, said the press release.

The press release said the committee, which is chaired by Senator Murray (D-Washington), writes the legislation that portion out federal funds to the numerous government agencies, departments, and organizations on an annual basis.

In Sinema's first hearing as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, she questioned U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin about the need to pass a bipartisan national security package supporting Israel, Ukraine, and Arizona’s border, the press release stated.