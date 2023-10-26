Man arrested for mass shooting threat at University of Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - 27-year-old Michael Lee was arrested on a federal complaint warrant for transmitting threats through interstate communications for threatening to commit a mass shooting at the University of Arizona.

The federal complaint warrant was by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Southern Arizona Violent Crime and Gang Task Force and Lee was arrested on Wednesday, said the Attorney's Office.

According to the Attorney's Office, the complaint alleges that Lee transmitted threats to commit a mass shooting at the university on a group chat on Snapchat.

It also mentioned Lee is not a student at the university but expressed a desire to get revenge on "all the chads and stacies!!"

The Attorney's Office said the terms, "Chads" and "Stacies" are used by self-described involuntary celibates.

Lee referred to to that ideology and finished the conversation by saying, "I'm gonna do it guys, my mind is made up and there’s nothing u can do or say to stop me.”

According to the Attorney's Office, the U.S. will have 30 days to indict Lee.