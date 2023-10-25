Shooting near Lukeville Port of Entry involving Border Patrol agents

LUKEVILLE, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents were in an incident that involved a use of force west of the Lukeville Port of Entry.

CBP said the incident happened on Tuesday around 7 p.m.

One agent reported being rocked from the Mexican side of the border and fired his weapon, said CBP.

CBP said there were no reported injuries.

Mexican law enforcement responded south of the border, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation and CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility responded to the scene, said CBP.

The National Park Service was also advised about the incident.