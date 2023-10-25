Skip to Content
Arizona News

Shooting near Lukeville Port of Entry involving Border Patrol agents

By ,
October 25, 2023 2:30 PM
Published 10:26 AM

LUKEVILLE, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents were in an incident that involved a use of force west of the Lukeville Port of Entry.

CBP said the incident happened on Tuesday around 7 p.m.

One agent reported being rocked from the Mexican side of the border and fired his weapon, said CBP.

CBP said there were no reported injuries.

Mexican law enforcement responded south of the border, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation and CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility responded to the scene, said CBP.

The National Park Service was also advised about the incident.

Article Topic Follows: Arizona News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Faith Rodriquez

Faith Rodriquez is a digital content director who joined in 2022.

If you any story ideas then you can contact her at:
faith.rodriquez@kecytv.com

Author Profile Photo

Vanessa Gongora

Vanessa Gongora joined the KYMA team in 2022 and is the anchor/producer for CBS at 4 p.m.

You can contact her with story ideas at vanessa.gongora@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content