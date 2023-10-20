Skip to Content
ADOT allows state identification cards on smartphones

KYMA
today at 4:05 PM
Published 11:59 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Individuals can add their Driver's License or state identification (ID) card to their Google Wallet in a couple of simple steps.

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) Motor Vehicle Division (MVD) offered the first digital platform in 2021.

In 2022, individuals could add their Driver's License to their Apple Wallet.

Arizona is one of the first states to offer this and allows people to have everything in one place.

The digital ID can be used at some TSA checkpoints, but ADOT MVD still advises people to carry their physical driver's license in case they get pulled over.

To learn more about mobile options for Arizona driver licenses and state IDs, you can visit:  azdot.gov/GoogleWallet.

Valeria Rodriguez

Valeria Rodriguez joined the KYMA team as a multimedia journalist in June 2023.
If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at valeria.rodriguez@kecytv.com.

