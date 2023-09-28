President Biden announces new McCain National Library at ASU

McCain Institute is a nonpartisan organization inspired by Senator McCain and his family’s dedication to public service

TEMPE, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The McCain Institute at Arizona State University (ASU) said it's proud to announce the new John S. McCain III National Library on the campus of ASU in Tempe, Arizona.

An announcement will be formally made by President Biden in Tempe on Thursday.

The McCain National Library will serve the Tempe community and visitors as a gathering spot to discuss leadership, democracy, and national security.

It will also serve as the official Arizona home of the McCain Institute and provide education, work, and health monitoring programs to underserved communities.

The McCain Institute said the library will also have decades worth of Senator McCain's papers and materials from his career as a public servant.

“John McCain is a national hero, an Arizona icon, and an inspiration to Americans from all walks of life for his robust defense of democracy, his patriotism and love of country, and his commitment to service,” said McCain Institute Executive Director Evelyn Farkas. “It is fitting to honor a statesman of Senator McCain’s caliber with this federally funded library. The McCain Library will be an outstanding resource for the McCain Institute, Arizona State University and the wider-Tempe community. We are proud to be a part of this effort.”

The McCain Institute said they thank President Biden, Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs, former Governor Doug Ducey, ASU President Dr. Michael Crow and the individuals and organizations who helped make the library a reality.