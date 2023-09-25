First Arizona Elvis Fest held over the weekend

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Hundreds of Elvis fans flocked to Scottsdale this past weekend for the first ever Arizona Elvis Fest.

The event occurred from Thursday, September 21 till Saturday, September 23.

Dozens of Elvis impersonators took the stage to shake, rattle, and roll, much to the delight of fans.

The attendees showed their love for the late music legend during the inaugural festival.

The event brought out fans of all ages to perform and enjoy all aspects of the King of Rock & Roll's legacy.