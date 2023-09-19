AZ border port authorities join together to coordinate crossborder issues

Leaders of Greater Yuma, Nogales and Santa Cruz County, and Douglas port authorities held a joint meeting on Monday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The joint meeting with the Arizona leaders of three border port authorities discussed common priorities and coordination on crossborder issues impacting the economic development and quality-of-life in the Arizona-Sonora region.

The Greater Yuma Port Authority, the Greater Nogales and Santa Cruz County Port Authority, and the Douglas International Port Authority leaders signed a joint resolution.

This marks the first step with the three organizations working together to advocate for several common issues.

Which includes port of entry infrastructure, operations, and staffing, transportation infrastructure investments, enhanced binational coordination, and joint advocacy efforts with state and federal governments.

A copy of the joint resolution can be found here.

“The San Luis-Yuma region has seen tremendous growth in its population and the trade that flows through our community. With this comes the need to establish a comprehensive plan to support our binational population, which includes the port of entry projects. It is exciting to have this conversation with our fellow border authorities as we all have knowledge and experience to share with others to better respond to the challenges of the border together." Chairman Matias Rosales of the Greater Yuma Port Authority

“The port authorities represent the stakeholders who live and breathe the border every day. We are the first to experience the effects of policy and procedural changes. Coming together in this collaboration makes our voice that much louder and effective with decision-makers in Washington, D.C. and in Mexico City. I am excited about the impact that this coordinated effort will have for all our communities." Chairman Jaime Chamberlain of the Greater Nogales and Santa Cruz County Port Authority