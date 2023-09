CHANDLER, Ariz. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Hail pelted down in Chandler as a series of severe storms moved through the Phoenix Metropolitan Area on Tuesday, September 12.

The National Weather Service (NWS) warned residents to expect hailstones up to one-inch in diameter and very strong winds on Tuesday evening.

Footage captured by Katt Savio showed hail hitting the pavement and parked vehicles as heavy rain overflows from a gutter.