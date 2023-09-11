ASU tailgaters braved extreme heat before football game

TEMPE, Ariz. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Tailgaters braved the triple digit temps To get pumped up before Saturday's Arizona State University (ASU) game in Tempe.

Resident in Arizona have been dealing with excessive heat as Phoenix set a new record Saturday for the number of days this year with temperatures of at least 110 degrees.

However, the excessive heat didn't deter some fans from enjoying the game. Some tailgaters came prepared with portable air conditioner (AC) units, while others used ice to cool down.

But regardless of the temperature, fans made it clear that attending the game was worth the heat.

"No matter how hot it is, everybody comes. I mean you'll see the stadium packed. It doesn't matter how hot," said one attendee.

"Definitely some shade, lots of beer, a little bit of water and just a lot of ASU spirit," said another attendee.