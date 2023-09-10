Arizonans visit water parks amid excessive heat warnings

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Record heat and excessive heat warnings are in effect for residents in Arizona as temperatures trend dangerously hot.

Phoenix set a new record Saturday for the number of days this year with temperatures of at least 110 degrees.

The city also broke the daily heat record for the day with 114 degrees.

But despite the heat, people are still spending time outdoors.

Pioneer Park in Peoria has a mini water park which children could be seen playing in while some parents cooled off in the shade, and in Glendale Park, people were out skating, biking and having get-togethers.

Fortunately, forecasts suggest that residents can expect lowers temperatures as the week progresses.