Skip to Content
Arizona News

Arizonans visit water parks amid excessive heat warnings

NBC
By ,
New
today at 10:14 AM
Published 10:33 AM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Record heat and excessive heat warnings are in effect for residents in Arizona as temperatures trend dangerously hot.

Phoenix set a new record Saturday for the number of days this year with temperatures of at least 110 degrees.

The city also broke the daily heat record for the day with 114 degrees.

But despite the heat, people are still spending time outdoors.

Pioneer Park in Peoria has a mini water park which children could be seen playing in while some parents cooled off in the shade, and in Glendale Park, people were out skating, biking and having get-togethers.

Fortunately, forecasts suggest that residents can expect lowers temperatures as the week progresses.

Article Topic Follows: Arizona News

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content