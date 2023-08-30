Skip to Content
Arizona Supreme Court to hear near-total abortion ban arguments

today at 5:29 PM
ARIZONA (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Supreme Court announced Wednesday it will hear arguments relating to the state’s near-total abortion ban on December 12.

Both sides will get to present oral arguments for up to 20 minutes.

Currently, abortions in Arizona are legal through 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Planned Parenthood said the petition was filed by a doctor from an anti-abortion clinic in Arizona.

If the Arizona Supreme Court rules in favor of the 159-year-old near-total abortion ban, it would also penalize doctors with prison time.

