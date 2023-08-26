Arizona authorities rescue woman and arrest kidnapper

YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A woman kidnapped in Arizona kept her wits about her and was able to save herself with a scribbled note.

Investigators released a photo of the note the woman handed to a stranger at a gas station in the Phoenix area.

The good samaritan gave authorities the woman's name and phone number, along with the descriptions of the car, the woman and her abductor, and their direction of travel.

State troopers found the car a short time later. Inside, authorities said they found a wig, zipties and a gun.

"Take the lesson. If there's any chance that you can ask for help, just reach out and do it and you know the extraordinary part of this, like I said you have the victim and the good Samaritan who both did what they were supposed to do and because of that this woman was home with her family," said Kristin Greene of the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office (YCSO).

Troopers arrested 41-year-old Jacob Wilhoit. Deputies further said Wilhoit and the woman knew each other.