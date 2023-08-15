Missouri bank robber captured in Arizona after six years

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A special agent for the St. Louis, Missouri Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) says the Bureau captured a St. Louis man in Phoenix.

In a press release, the FBI captured 65-year-old Daniel Harris after more than six years on the run. Harris was federally charged with robbing the St. Louis Community Credit Union on March 15, 2017. A federal arrest warrant was issued for Harris on October 11, 2017.

The FBI says the St. Louis Division sought help from the Phoenix Division after tracking down Harris in Phoenix. The Phoenix Division tracked Harris' location within hours and arrested him without incident on August 9, 2023, according to the press release.

“It may take years and it may not be a high-profile crime, but the FBI never gives up on bringing fugitives to justice,” said Special Agent in Charge Jay Greenberg. “I commend our St. Louis team as well as our colleagues at FBI Phoenix Division.”

Harris is scheduled to be arraigned on August 29 in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri, the FBI says. To learn more about Harris, click here.