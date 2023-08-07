Arizona police searching for suspects in assault at a mall

TEMPE, Ariz. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Authorities in Tempe are searching for three suspects following an assault at a local mall on Saturday.

The incident was reported at about 5:00pm when multiple 911 calls came in about the assault at Arizona Mills.

According to police, the victim is a man, and he sustained a laceration to his head when he was hit and fell on some furniture.

"We determined that there was no shooting, however, we still want through the normal protocols to ensure there were no additional victims," the Temple Police Department (TPD) said.

The assault involved multiple people who appeared to be teenagers in security footage. Authorities do not believe the victim knew the suspects.

The victim was treated by paramedics at the scene and then drove himself to the hospital for further treatment.

"We have three suspects possibly that are outstanding. Our victim received minor care from [the Tempe Fire Medical Rescue Department] on scene," TPD detailed.