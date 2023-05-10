Skip to Content
today at 9:25 AM
Arizona court orders encampment cleanup

PHOENIX, Ariz. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Phoenix officials will begin clearing one of the nation's largest homeless encampments this week in a downtown area known as the Zone, where neighbors and business owners have filed a lawsuit, calling the tent community "a great humanitarian crisis" because of open drug use, violence and property damage.

The effort comes after a preliminary injunction in late March ordered Phoenix to clean up the area.

City officials said they plan to remove tents, block by block, starting on Wednesday.

The court order mandates the area remain free of unhoused residents.

