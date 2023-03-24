Skip to Content
Arizona News
By ,
today at 6:49 AM
Published 6:54 AM

Phoenix Sky Harbor runway temporary closes

PHOENIX, Ariz. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Flyers trying to get in and leave Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport ran into some issues on Thursday night.

Airport officials said there were some delays because the north runway was temporarily closed due to an “alert.”

According to Flightradar24, British Airways flight 289 was sitting on the runway for about an hour before heading to the gate just before 8:00pm.

Operations have returned to normal. Officials didn’t say specifically why the runway was temporarily closed.

Arizona’s Family has reached out to the FBI and British Airways for more information.

Article Topic Follows: Arizona News

CBS News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content