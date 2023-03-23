Skip to Content
Arizona News
today at 3:17 PM
Small aircraft crashes onto Arizona golf course

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A small aircraft landed on a golf course in Scottsdale Thursday afternoon.

Crews are investigating after the plane reportedly made an emergency landing.

The aircraft could be seen grounded on the golf course as authorities stood by, and pieces of the aircraft could be seen nearby scattered in the grass.

No details on injuries or damage has been made available at this time.

More details surrounding the crash are developing.

